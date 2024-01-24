Centric Wealth Management Purchases 351 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

