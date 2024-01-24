Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $26.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.47. 627,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,641. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $512.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

