Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.33. 2,805,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.