Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.94.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. 3,186,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,892. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 961,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,596,000 after acquiring an additional 574,296 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $54,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.