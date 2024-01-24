Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 2724805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Savannah Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,490.47). 21.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

