Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 2724805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Savannah Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,490.47). 21.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.