Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $410.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $410.15, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.24.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

