Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 14852524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 17.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

About Sunrise Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.