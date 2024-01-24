Centric Wealth Management Purchases 988 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.