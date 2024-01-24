Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. 457,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $212.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.