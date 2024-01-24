Centric Wealth Management Sells 345 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,199 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.