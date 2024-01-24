Centric Wealth Management Acquires 1,062 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. 2,021,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

