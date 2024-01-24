Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 545670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.80 ($0.53).

Renold Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 612.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Renold

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.