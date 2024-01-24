Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,998 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Atkore accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.19. 230,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,295. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

