Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 2,633 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL
Rollins Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 1,518,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.
Rollins Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.