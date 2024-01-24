Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 2,633 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 1,518,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

