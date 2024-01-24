Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Boosted by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period.

DFAX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 569,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,663. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

