Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.50. 6,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 50,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $203,276.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,379 shares of company stock worth $808,855. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,362,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

