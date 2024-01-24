Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. The company had a trading volume of 701,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,535. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

