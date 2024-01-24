Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $15.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 12.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,987,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,889. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

