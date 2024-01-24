Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 12,281,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,780,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

