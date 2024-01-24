Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Down 17.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

