Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.52

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 871907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$129.77 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$67,800.00. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

