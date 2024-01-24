Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. 773,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

