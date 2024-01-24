CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.11

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 491409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.83.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

