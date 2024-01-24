Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 128278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
