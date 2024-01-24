Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 79000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
