MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0020851 EPS for the current year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

