Centric Wealth Management Takes $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VGK traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. 3,167,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,680. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

