Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 3,263 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $68.92 on Wednesday, reaching $847.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $864.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $718.46 and a 200 day moving average of $669.31. The stock has a market cap of $334.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

