Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Trading Up 28%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 113,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 23,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Glacier Media Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.69 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

