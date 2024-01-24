Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.22

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1509181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $732.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $4,391,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,760,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

