Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 135.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CSX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,455,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

