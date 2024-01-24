Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 50,286 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,286 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

