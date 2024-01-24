Mina Trading 20.2% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $52.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,118,269,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,172,167 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,117,926,892.8400393 with 1,039,671,753.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.01924674 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $72,188,341.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

