Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $38.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.55434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06996118 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $54,206,333.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

