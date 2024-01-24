Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CASH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 283,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 619.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 280,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 191.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 87,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.