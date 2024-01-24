Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 4,638 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $278.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.82 and a 1 year high of $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

