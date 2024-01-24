Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.77 on Wednesday, reaching $848.16. 1,880,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,616. Lam Research has a one year low of $467.00 and a one year high of $858.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $747.71 and a 200 day moving average of $683.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $710.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

