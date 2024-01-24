McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 671,940 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

