Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,430 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 4,111,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.