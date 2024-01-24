Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

