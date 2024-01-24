First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 474,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,180. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.