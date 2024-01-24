Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 867,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

