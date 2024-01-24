McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $383.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

