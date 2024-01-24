R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 4,182 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 1,652,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,739. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $57.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

