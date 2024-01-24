Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,096. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

