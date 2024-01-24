Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

