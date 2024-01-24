Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.91. 5,687,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,406. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

