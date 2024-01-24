Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $48,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI remained flat at $161.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.