Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys Shares of 3,830 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 421,471 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

PAA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 1,324,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

