R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires 8,948 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,361. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.